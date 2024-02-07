'Tokyo Vice' Season 2 Cast - 6 Cast Members Returning, 2 Stars Join as Series Regulars

Tokyo Vice is returning to MAX for season two!

Ansel Elgort stars in the drama as journalist Jake Adelstein, whose real life, first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat has loosely inspired the show.

Here’s a synopsis: Season two, filmed on location in Tokyo, takes us deeper into the city’s criminal underworld as Adelstein (Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger.

Ahead of the season two premiere, we have compiled a list of all the actors returning as well as the two new stars joining the show.

Tokyo Vice season two is set to debut on Thursday, February 8th on MAX with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly for eight weeks.

Click through the slideshow to find out who is returning and who has joined season season two of Tokyo Vice…