Watch Super Bowl 2024 for Free Online: Streaming Options Revealed!

If you don’t have cable and don’t subscribe to a live TV streaming service, you may be wondering how you can watch the Super Bowl.

Well, we have two options for you!

Keep reading to find out more…

You can sign up for a free Paramount+ 7 day long trial. If you sign up for the trial that includes Showtime, you can watch the Super Bowl live on CBS! The Paramount+ with Showtime plan normally costs $11.99 per month, but if you cancel before the seven day trial period, you will obviously not be charged.

You can only live stream CBS with the Showtime plan specifically, so please note that if you’re going to sign up.

If you’re looking for a full cable-like package, you can sign up for Hulu live. With this plan, you’ll have to pay $76.99/month.

Stick with us on Super Bowl Sunday as we’ll be live updating throughout the whole evening!

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.