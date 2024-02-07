Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, & More Attend 'Dune: Part Two' Fan Event in Mexico

The stars of Dune: Part Two are hitting the red carpet in Mexico!

Zendaya and Florence Pugh joined Timothee Chalamet at the Dune: Part Two fan event on Tuesday (February 6) held at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Austin Butler and Josh Brolin along with director Denis Villeneuve.

The global press tour will continue in Paris, London (with the world premiere), Abu Dhabi, Korea, and New York City, where it will end with a U.S. premiere.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The movie hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a custom Bottega Veneta outfit.

