Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Reunite With David Mackenzie for Heist Triller 'Fuze'!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is taking on a new role!

The 33-year-old actor is set to reunite with director David Mackenzie as the star of upcoming heist thriller Fuze, Deadline reports.

The two previously worked together on the 2018 Robert the Bruce drama Outlaw King, which followed Hell or High Water.

Keep reading to find out more…

The story was penned by Ben Hopkins, and follows the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb in a London construction site, sparking a mass evacuation, which the serves as perfect cover for a heist.

“I had the idea of combining all the high stakes of an unexploded bomb with that of a bank robbery – clashing these two genres to create as much pressure as possible in a context that feels as real as possible. Ben Hopkins took those ingredients and cooked up the compelling script that we are now taking into production,” the director said in a statement.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson starred in the Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter and his wife Sam had the best reaction to seeing the poster.