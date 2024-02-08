Top Stories
14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' &amp; Why They Could Not Be Recast

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' & Why They Could Not Be Recast

Thu, 08 February 2024 at 6:23 pm

Billy Magnussen Spotted in Character as Pleakley on 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie Set! (Photos)

Billy Magnussen Spotted in Character as Pleakley on 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie Set! (Photos)

The Lilo & Stitch movie is currently filming in Hawaii and we have some photos from set!

Billy Magnussen is playing the role of Agent Pleakley and he was spotted in costume on set on Monday (February 5) in Oahu, Hawaii.

In the Disney animated movie, Pleakley was an alien sent to Earth by the United Galactic Federation to prevent Dr. Jumba Jookiba from harming anything or anyone on Earth while they look for Stitch.

It was believed by many that Billy would just be voicing the role of Pleakley and the character would be created using CGI, but it appears the character might be human after all.

Billy is best known for roles in movies like Into the Woods, Game Night, Aladdin, and No Time to Die, as well as the series Made for Love.

One of the actors cast in the movie had to be recast amid a controversy.

Browse through the gallery for photos of Billy Magnussen on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
billy magnussen as pleakley lilo stitch set 01
billy magnussen as pleakley lilo stitch set 02
billy magnussen as pleakley lilo stitch set 03
billy magnussen as pleakley lilo stitch set 04

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Billy Magnussen, Disney, Lilo & Stitch, Movies