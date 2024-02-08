Billy Magnussen Spotted in Character as Pleakley on 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie Set! (Photos)

The Lilo & Stitch movie is currently filming in Hawaii and we have some photos from set!

Billy Magnussen is playing the role of Agent Pleakley and he was spotted in costume on set on Monday (February 5) in Oahu, Hawaii.

In the Disney animated movie, Pleakley was an alien sent to Earth by the United Galactic Federation to prevent Dr. Jumba Jookiba from harming anything or anyone on Earth while they look for Stitch.

It was believed by many that Billy would just be voicing the role of Pleakley and the character would be created using CGI, but it appears the character might be human after all.

Billy is best known for roles in movies like Into the Woods, Game Night, Aladdin, and No Time to Die, as well as the series Made for Love.

One of the actors cast in the movie had to be recast amid a controversy.

Browse through the gallery for photos of Billy Magnussen on set…