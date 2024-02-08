Chris Pine Swaps Out His Signature Short Shorts for a Stylish Tuxedo During Night Out

Top Stories
Thu, 08 February 2024 at 2:26 pm

Chris Pine is proving that he looks every bit as good in formalwear as he does in his signature outfit.

The 43-year-old Wish actor has become famous for his choice of short shorts for most outings. However, he traded in his normally athletic look for something much dressier while attending The Bird Streets Club on Wednesday night (February 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

He was spotted exiting the club wearing a dashing pinstriped tuxedo, complete with a bowtie and a pocket square!

Chris slicked his hair back and paired the debonair outfit with a scruffy beard. He appeared to be in great spirits.

It’s nice to see him mixing up his look, but we look forward to his next outing in shorts. If you missed it, Chris explained why his signature outfit was a favorite and revealed how long he planned on rocking it.

