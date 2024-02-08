Jack Harlow Joins Ben Affleck in Dunkin' Ad Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

Jack Harlow is getting in on the Dunkin’ action with Ben Affleck.

A new teaser from the company arrived on Thursday (February 8), just ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (December 11).

The new ad picks up where Dunkin’ last left off, with Ben continuing on his path to become a music star.

In the clip, he gets advice from Jack while seated in a beige car having a heart-to-heart.

“Here’s why I know it’s right,” Ben explains. “It’s ’cause there’s a voice: ‘Don’t do this! Terrible mistake!’”

“That might be what you need to hear,” Jack says.

“NO! That’s the wrong voice!” Ben says, as Jack adds it may be the actor’s “voice of reason” trying to guide him onto the right path.

“Naaaaaah,” Ben says. “I don’t have that voice — believe me!”

Ben previously appeared in Dunkin’s 2023 Super Bowl ad, running one of the chain’s drive-throughs at a Boston shop before wife Jennifer Lopez made a cameo.

