14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' & Why They Could Not Be Recast

Thu, 08 February 2024 at 7:24 pm

Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck's Love Helped Her Complete 'This Is Me...Now' Visual Album

Jennifer Lopez is tackling what is likely her biggest project to date, and it’s all with the support of partner Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old icon will unleash her new visual album This Is Me…Now on February 16. We’ve already gotten a first look at the movie and its star-studded cast.

In a new interview, JLo revealed how Ben‘s love and their relationship influenced the project.

Keep reading to find out more…

During a press conference, JLo explained that she viewed her reunion with Ben as a “turning point.”

“It seemed like such an important moment in my life, kind of a turning point where as a person and as an artist, I could really look at all of the things that I was good at and the things that I felt and knew about myself and put them all into this project,” she explained , via GMA.

She added that Ben pushed her to recognize her skills in a moment of self-doubt.

“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this,’” she recalled. “He said, ‘You do. You write, you direct, you produce, you do all the things. Start stepping into that. Start owning that a little bit. Start owning a little bit of who you are.’”

Watch the trailer for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.
