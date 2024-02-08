Kaskade to Be First Super Bowl In-Game DJ, Replacing Tiesto

Top Stories
Thu, 08 February 2024 at 8:48 pm

Kaskade is headed to the 2024 Super Bowl this weekend!

The 52-year-old DJ/producer was announced to be the first in-game DJ during the big game on Sunday (February 11), just hours after it was revealed Tiesto had pulled out due to a family emergency.

Check out his statement inside…

“As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing,” Kaskade shared on social media. “Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination. To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community.”

If you didn’t know, Kaskade was the first DJ to secure a Las Vegas residency and has been performing in the city for years.

Find out who else is performing at the Super Bowl this weekend!

The 2024 Super Bowl takes place THIS Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers competing for the win.
