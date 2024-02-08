'Knuckles' TV Series Trailer Debuts, Full Cast for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Spinoff Revealed

The Knuckles TV show is on the way!

Taking place in between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the upcoming six-episode event series follows Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The new series will debut on Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th in the Us and Canada, and next day in additional territories.

Keep reading to watch the trailer and meet the full cast of the series, including some reprising their roles from the movies…