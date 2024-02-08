Top Stories
14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' &amp; Why They Could Not Be Recast

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' & Why They Could Not Be Recast

Thu, 08 February 2024 at 7:14 pm

'Knuckles' TV Series Trailer Debuts, Full Cast for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Spinoff Revealed

Continue Here »

'Knuckles' TV Series Trailer Debuts, Full Cast for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Spinoff Revealed

The Knuckles TV show is on the way!

Taking place in between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the upcoming six-episode event series follows Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The new series will debut on Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th in the Us and Canada, and next day in additional territories.

Keep reading to watch the trailer and meet the full cast of the series, including some reprising their roles from the movies…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount+, Getty
Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, Knuckles, Paramount Plus, Slideshow, Sonic the Hedgehog, Television, Trailer