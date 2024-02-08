'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' Trailer Includes Details on Dan Schneider's Time at Nickelodeon

A new docu-series will shed light on Dan Schneider‘s time at Nickelodeon and the various allegations of inappropriate behavior.

If you were unaware, the 58-year-old was responsible for some of the network’s most popular shows such as All That, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and iCarly. However, Nickelodeon cut ties with Dan in 2018.

Dan was accused of inappropriate conduct. In the years since his departure, stars such as Jennette McCurdy have opened up about their experiences.

The new series aims to shine more light on Dan, who is referred to as Nickelodeon’s former “golden boy.”

Head inside to watch the Quiet on Set trailer…

Out on Thursday (February 8), the trailer features insight from multiple, unnamed Nickelodeon alums and at least one parent of a former child star.

“Working for Dan was like being in an abusive relationship,” one alleged, while another called out “a toxic environment.”

Yet another person said, “Dan‘s treatment of people on his shows was an open secret.”

The trailer alludes to pedophiles working on the set of shows and charges of child sexual abuse.

Dan previously reacted to the accusations against him.

The first part of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV will premiere on ID on March 17. The second half follows the next day. Press play on the trailer below…