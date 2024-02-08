Richest 'Community' Cast Member Ranked from Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest is Worth $50 Million!)

Community is still a fan-favorite show, even though it’s been off the air for almost 10 years!

The comedy series – starring Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash – ran on NBC for five seasons between 2009 and 2014 before the final season aired on Yahoo! Screen in 2015.

The show followed disbarred lawyer Jeff Winger, who enrolled in a local community college and formed a study group with fellow students, who eventually learn more about themselves than their course work.

Just recently, Donald shared a major update on the Community movie!

With the show back in the headlines, we’ve gathered all of the main cast members of Community, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

If you didn’t know, Community is available for streaming on Netflix and Hulu!

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest Community cast member is…