14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' & Why They Could Not Be Recast

Thu, 08 February 2024 at 4:49 pm

Tiesto Cancels Super Bowl 2024 DJ Set, Cites 'Family Emergency'

DJ Tiesto has had to drop out of the 2024 Super Bowl performers lineup due to a family emergency.

He was set to perform a DJ set before the game to warm up the players and get fans settled into their seats. He was also set to be the first “in-game” DJ and was supposed to play during featured breaks throughout the game.

Keep reading to see his statement…

He posted on social media, “Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

Find out who is singing the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful,” and more. The game is set for this Sunday (February 11) and will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL did not say if they would be replacing Tiesto at this time.
