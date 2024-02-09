10 Songs We Want Usher to Perform During Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024

We can’t wait for Usher‘s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Back in September 2023, Apple Music announced that the 45-year-old superstar will be performing during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, airing on CBS.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Usher

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon,” Usher said in a statement, via Variety

As we wait for the big event, JustJared.com has compiled a list of the 10 songs we hope Usher performs during his performance.

Browse through the slideshow to see the songs we want Usher to perform…