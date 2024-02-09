Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval's Claims She Hasn't Paid Bills In 8 Months, Reveals Reason Why

Ariana Madix is revealing why she hadn’t paid Tom Sandoval her portion of bills for eight months.

The Vanderpump Rules stars and exes both addressed the financial situation during the Bravo series After Show on Tuesday night (February 6).

On VPR, Tom told Tom Schwartz, “Ariana hadn’t paid any of the bills for like eight months,” and he stated he had to go on tour with his band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras in order to make money because his account was overdrawn.

When asked on the after show if the money situation has been resolved or if she’s still not paying bills, Tom said, “Yeah, no, that has not been resolved.”

Now, we are getting Ariana‘s side of the story, and while she seemingly confirms she hasn’t been paying her part of the bills, she has revealed the reason why she hasn’t.

“I have asked repeatedly, for years at this point, for an itemized breakdown of said bills that he’s talking about,” she said on the after show. “Because we would always put money into a joint account and then have that account be the one that was hooked up to all of these different things. Bills just come out of it automatically, and then, oh the balance is getting low. We both go put the same amount of money in that account.”

Ariana then reveals things started going downhill after they refinanced so he could get more money for his restaurant Schwarz & Sandy’s.

“We refinanced in 2021 and at that point, things changed. The account that the mortgage started coming out of was no longer the joint account, it was his account. That was at the same time he got this HELOC loan, that I co-signed,” she shared.

For those unaware, a HELOC loan is a home equity line of credit, where a line of credit is borrowed against the available equity of your home.

“So basically, I had asked for this itemized breakdown for so long and it would be like, ‘Oh, you know, you owe x amount of money,’ and I’m like, ‘How did you figure this out?’” Ariana continued.

“Sh-t’s different now. When we were together, maybe I would have trusted that sh-t to be accurate, but once all this sh-t went down, it’s like I don’t trust a f-cking word you say, so if you are going to tell me that I owe you a certain amount of money, you better be able to show your work,” she stated.

Ariana said she can’t prove that she’s paid anything anymore because she would just write him checks for random amounts of money, but now, she doesn’t believe anything he says about what she owes him, so she doesn’t write any checks.

“I also found out that the amount of money I was giving him every month for the mortgage was an overpayment,” she revealed. “So, until I get that breakdown, which I’ve asked now three different assistants for, you ain’t getting sh-t from me, ’cause you can’t show me what actually this is. And I don’t believe a word you say. You’ve proven yourself to be untrustworthy.”

In response, Tom said, “It’s annoying. I feel like she’s just trying to be difficult, but whatever. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know what to do.”

Back in January, Ariana actually filed a lawsuit against Tom, requesting a “partition of sale” on their shared home. She is asking a judge to order them to sell their house and share the profits, because ultimately, Ariana wants to sell and Tom doesn’t want to, and because they are both owners of the house, what happens to it has to be agreed on by both parties.

Recently, Tom said on the Viall Files podcast that he has actually tried to buy Ariana out by offering to buy her share of the home for $3 million.