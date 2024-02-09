Christian Bale & Wife Sibi Help Break Ground Their New Foster Care Facility Near L.A.

Christian Bale and his wife Sibi are hard at work on their new foster care facility!

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor and his wife of 23 years helped break ground on their new foster care center, Together California, on Wednesday (February 7) in Palmdale, Calif.

Christian and Sibi, along with Christian‘s The Promise producer and longtime friend Eric Esrailian are co-founding the new facility, which will prioritize keeping siblings together, and will consist of 12 foster homes and a 7,000-square-foot community center.

Keep reading to find out more…Led by Los Angeles Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Palmdale first gave $1.2 million to get construction going on the facility followed by a two-year fundraising effort with private donors led by Christian and Eric, according to Variety.

In a statement, Christian said that he got involved with foster care to find a more hands-on way for himself and his kids to help others.

“Foster care has always been an important issue to me and I’m aware of similar models in the U.S. and globally, and it’s been a goal to bring it to California,” Christian shared with AP. “I’m thankful to my longtime partner Eric Esrailian and to so many people in our community for rallying to support these families for years to come.”

