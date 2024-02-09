Cillian Murphy to Star in & Produce Upcoming Netflix Movie 'Steve'

Cillian Murphy‘s next role has been booked!

The 47-year-old Oppenheimer star has seen tons of success come his way lately. Fresh off his big win at the 2024 Golden Globes, Cillian is about to release his new movie Small Things Like These.

But he now has another project on the horizon!

Deadline reports that Cillian is set to star in and produce a film titled Steve for Netflix.

The film will serve as an adaptation of Max Porter‘s novel Shy. This will also be the first title under Cillian‘s production company Big Things Films, which he started alongside Alan Moloney.

Cillian will play a struggling teacher at a last-chance reform school who deals with personal and professional troubles in his life.

Per the outlet, production on Steve is set to begin this spring.

