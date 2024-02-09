Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Tells Awkward Story of Watching His NSFW Movie in High School Class

Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara are opening up about the time her high school class watched one of his movies that featured some NSFW moments.

The 52-year-old actor was joined by Clara, 28, for his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week.

“When I was a senior in high school I took a gender studies class,” Clara said. “My teacher came up to me near the end of the semester and was like, ‘Listen, there’s a movie that I usually teach, it’s part of the curriculum, your dad is in it. There is some nudity so I wanted to run it by you before we watched it in class.’”

Keep reading to find out more…

“And I said it was fine. I didn’t really think much of it. And so we watched the movie called The Pillow Book, which is a brilliant film. But watching that movie at 17 with your entire high school class, it’s more like they’re watching me watch that film, which was definitely an interesting…” Clara said.

Jimmy asked if Ewan is naked in the movie and he replied “a lot.”

“Full-frontally nude, the whole time,” Clara added.

Ewan said that Clara‘s teacher reached out to him for permission too.

“I went, ‘Look, I wouldn’t want to be the reason you don’t show that movie to your kids because it’s a beautiful movie.’ But I said, ‘You have to guarantee that the kids are mature enough not to make fun of Clara or make her feel bad about it,’” Ewan said.

Clara added, “It was uncomfortable. I think they also probably felt a little uncomfortable.”

Five years ago, Clara made headlines when she seemingly slammed Ewan on Instagram.