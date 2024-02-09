Here's Why Beyoncé Fans Think Verizon's Super Bowl Commercial Will Feature Her

Is Beyoncé really going to be starring in a 2024 Super Bowl commercial?!

Over the past week, Verizon has been sharing a few teasers ahead of their big Super Bowl commercial that has fans speculating that the 42-year-old “Single Ladies” singer may be appearing in it.

It all started on Wednesday, Feb. 7 when Verizon released a teaser of Veep actor Tony Hale squeezing lemons.

Keep reading to find out more…“Hold up. She wants me to squeeze all of these lemons by myself? This better work,” Tony said in the clip. The teaser then ends with “2.11.24″ on the screen while a snippet of Beyoncé‘s latest song “My House” plays in the background.

For those unaware, Beyoncé has a song titled “Hold Up” on her sixth studio album Lemonade.

While fans first started to wonder if Beyoncé might be featured in Verizon’s commercial after the first teaser, the second teaser added a lot more fuel to the speculation.

On Friday (Feb. 9), Verizon released another teaser featuring Tony talking to a disco-ball horse – aka Reneigh, the same exact horse Beyoncé brought along with her on her Renaissance World Tour!

“So should we be in a Super Bowl commercial – yay or nay?” Tony asked Reneigh. “Get it? Get it? Okay, this is a problem.”

The second teaser also ends with “My House” playing in the background.

For now, we’ll just have to wait until the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11 to see if Beyoncé is really in Verizon’s commercial!

If you missed it, Beyoncé just recently announced her next project – and it has nothing to do with music.

Keep scrolling to see Verizon’s Super Bowl commercial teasers…