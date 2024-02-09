Top Stories
30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (&amp; Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 2:21 pm

How Much Did Disney Pay for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie? New Report Reveals Details

How Much Did Disney Pay for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie? New Report Reveals Details

Taylor Swift announced this week that Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home of her The Eras Tour concert movie and now a report is revealing how much the company paid for the rights.

The movie was released in theaters in October 2023 and grossed $261 million worldwide.

Taylor earned a big chunk of that money thanks to her idea to self-distribute the movie with the help of AMC Theatres, instead of selling the movie to a major studio.

Now, Taylor is adding another chunk of change to her pockets thanks to her massive deal with Disney+.

Keep reading to find out more…

Puck News reports that Disney paid more than $75 million for the worldwide streaming rights to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). The concert movie will have five more bonus performances not seen in previous versions of the movie.

Similarly, Disney paid $75 million for the rights to the live-capture of Hamilton on Broadway starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Disney Plus, Eras Tour, Taylor Swift