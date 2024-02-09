How Much Did Disney Pay for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie? New Report Reveals Details

Taylor Swift announced this week that Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home of her The Eras Tour concert movie and now a report is revealing how much the company paid for the rights.

The movie was released in theaters in October 2023 and grossed $261 million worldwide.

Taylor earned a big chunk of that money thanks to her idea to self-distribute the movie with the help of AMC Theatres, instead of selling the movie to a major studio.

Now, Taylor is adding another chunk of change to her pockets thanks to her massive deal with Disney+.

Puck News reports that Disney paid more than $75 million for the worldwide streaming rights to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). The concert movie will have five more bonus performances not seen in previous versions of the movie.

Similarly, Disney paid $75 million for the rights to the live-capture of Hamilton on Broadway starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.