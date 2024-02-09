Is There a 'Lisa Frankenstein' End Credits Scene? Details Revealed

Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse are back on the big screen this weekend in their movie Lisa Frankenstein!

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Lisa Frankenstein?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Lisa Frankenstein, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Lisa Frankenstein is a “coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.”