James Charles Releases His Debut Single 'Call Me Back' - Check Out His Heartbreak Anthem

James Charles has already conquered the beauty sphere, and now he’s turning his attention to another passion – music.

On Friday (February 9), the 24-year-old Painted makeup brand owner and YouTuber unleased his first ever original song “Call Me Back.”

While he’s dabbled in music over the years, James‘ first official single is a heartbreak anthem that finds him looking for closure in a relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We got so close / There was a version of me that would never let go / I hold onto your ghost,” he sings over a forlorn piano in the first verse. His pleading bleeds over into the chorus: “I spent so much time / Wondering why you’d give up? / Why the hell did you leave?”

“You could have said that we weren’t meant to be / So let me down easy / Call me back.”

James debuted the single for a small group of fans during an intimate listening session before he unveiled it on streaming platforms.

“Writing and producing this song over the last year has been such an incredible experience, but nothing could have compared to sharing it with my fans and seeing their excitement,” he said.

He also gushed about the opportunity on an Instagram Live, saying, “My first ever song is out. I am so proud of it, and I hope you like it as much as I do.”

“Call Me Back” comes after James unleashed his brand’s very first eyeshadow palette.

Press play on James Charles’ new song “Call Me Back” and read through the lyrics below…