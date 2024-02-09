Joey King Kicks Off Press for 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Series

Joey King is starring in a new Hulu series and the press tour has begun!

The 24-year-old Emmy-nominated actress kicked off We Were the Lucky Ones press at the Disney International Showcase on Wednesday (February 7) at the Disney lot in Burbank, Calif.

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite. The show will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on March 28, and new episodes launching weekly.

Check out the first look photos!

