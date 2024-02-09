Top Stories
30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Date Night at Sting's Dance Musical in L.A. (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval's Claims She Hasn't Paid Bills In 8 Months, Reveals Reason Why

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 2:25 am

Joey King Kicks Off Press for 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Series

Joey King is starring in a new Hulu series and the press tour has begun!

The 24-year-old Emmy-nominated actress kicked off We Were the Lucky Ones press at the Disney International Showcase on Wednesday (February 7) at the Disney lot in Burbank, Calif.

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite. The show will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on March 28, and new episodes launching weekly.

Check out the first look photos!

FYI: Joey is wearing a SHUSHU/TONG look, Sam Edelman shoes, Calzedonia tights, a Ted Baker bag, a Lele Sadoughi rosette, and Pomellato jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Joey King at the press day…

Photos: Backgrid
