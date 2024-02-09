Jonathan Majors Accused of Abuse by Two More Ex-Girlfriends While Awaiting Sentencing for Previous Allegations

Jonathan Majors is being accused of abuse by more women.

The 34-year-old Creed III actor was previously found guilty of multiple charges stemming from allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of assault and one count of harassment in December 2023. He’s currently awaiting sentencing, which has now been set for April 8th. Potential outcomes range from probation to a year in jail for a first time offender in a misdemeanor case.

Now, two more women are accusing Jonathan of abuse and The New York Times spoke with 20 people to tell the full story of these new allegations.

Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper both say they dated Jonathan before he became famous.

“You lose your sense of worth,” Emma told the NY Times, accusing him of “emotionally and physically abusing her — choking her, throwing her around and bruising her.”

Maura claims she was emotionally abused by Jonathan.

Jonathan‘s lawyer responded to the allegations by saying, “These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity.”

The article also included allegations about Jonathan’s behavior on the set of the HBO series Lovecraft Country, with claims that he intimidated female crew members. His lawyer said, “Mr. Majors is a method actor, well-respected for his ability to immerse himself in character. Countless female producers, co-stars, and members on set can attest to his professionalism.”

Jonathan just lost out on another film project.