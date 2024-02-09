Latto Drops 'Sunday Service' Song: Lyrics Revealed, Plus Listen Here!

Latto is back with her new single “Sunday Service” and you can listen to it here!

The 25-year-old rapper has been teasing the song for a few weeks and now it has finally arrived. The official music video will be available in just a matter of hours too.

“Every time y’all book me with them hoes, it’s gon’ be big drama (Grrah) / Twenty black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service (Skrrt) / I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous (F–k) / F–k what these hoes sayin’ ’cause my n—as say I’m perfect,” she raps in the chorus.

Latto recently collaborated with Jennifer Lopez on her song “Can’t Get Enough” and she is filming season two of the Netflix series Rhythm & Flow as a judge.

Read the “Sunday Service” lyrics below.