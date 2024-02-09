Matt Bomer Shares His Coming Out Story While Accepting Trailblazer Award at SCAD TVfest

Matt Bomer is opening up about his coming out story.

The 46-year-old Fellow Travelers actor was honored with The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award at the SCAD TVfest on Wednesday (February 7) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt was honored for being a trailblazer in telling LGBTQ+ stories through projects like Fellow Travelers, Maestro, and The Normal Heart.

During his acceptance, Matt talked about growing up in a conservative town in Houston and how he didn’t come out to his family until later in life.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I didn’t have a ton of shadow creeping out,” Matt said about growing up (via THR). “I played by the rules. It was a different time. Growing up in a kind of Friday Night Lights town … the stakes of being out were very real.”

Matt said that he came out to his family after he finished studying at Carnegie Mellon University. He was in his mid-twenties and decided to write a letter to his parents as he “didn’t feel safe” doing it in person.

“Finding grace in that relationship has taught me so much about the human experience and how to hold love on both sides of the aisle, which I feel like a lot of us in America aren’t able to do today,” he said, adding that it has been a “beautiful, delicate and precarious balance” to relate to his family.

Matt recently shared a rare personal photo with his husband.