Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Catches Up With Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Ahead of Super Bowl

Here's Why Beyoncé Fans Think Verizon's Super Bowl Commercial Will Feature Her

Queen Camilla Shares Update on King Charles Following Cancer Diagnosis

30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 9:34 pm

O.J. Simpson Says He's Not in Hospice Following Cancer Diagnosis

O.J. Simpson Says He's Not in Hospice Following Cancer Diagnosis

O.J. Simpson is responding to a recent rumor that he is in hospice care.

On Friday (February 9), Las Vegas outlet Local 10 News reported that the 76-year-old former football player has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Around the same time, speculation that he is in hospice began to circulate.

Later that day, O.J. took to social media to set the record straight.

Keep reading to find out more…

He posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioned, “Hospice???”

In the clip, O.J. sat in the driver’s seat of his car and said, “Hey, X world! Hospice? Hos-pice?! You talkin’ about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there.”

He continued by stating that “you can’t trust the media,” and that he plans on “hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl.”

O.J. concluded, “All is well, you know? So hey guys, take care. Have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

If you weren’t aware, O.J. served nine years in prison after being convicted of several crimes, including kidnapping and armed robbery stemming from an incident in 2007. He was released on parole in 2017 and was granted early discharge from parole in 2021.

In 1995, he was famously acquitted of all charges relating to the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.

If you haven’t seen, O.J. Simpson responded to the rumor that he is Khloe Kardashian‘s dad.

Watch O.J. Simpson’s full video here…
Photos: Getty Images
