Queen Camilla Shares Update on King Charles Following Cancer Diagnosis

Queen Camilla is making her first public appearance since her husband King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement.

Then on Thursday evening (Feb. 8) Queen Camilla, 76, braved the rainy weather for a concert celebrating the work of local charities at Salisbury Cathedral in England where she provided an update on how King Charles is doing.

Keep reading to find out more…“He is doing extremely well under the circumstances,” Queen Camilla said, according to royal reporter Rebecca English.

“He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere,” Queen Camilla added. “That’s very cheering.”

The night before, King Charles‘ eldest son Prince William broke his silence on his father’s cancer diagnosis and his wife Princess Catherine’s recent abdominal surgery. Here’s what he shared…
