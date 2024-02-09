'Teen Mom' Alum Kailyn Lowry Finally Reveals Newborn Twins' Names

Kailyn Lowry has finally revealed the names of her newborn babies!

Last month, the 31-year-old Teen Mom alum announced that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott welcomed twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. The twins are Kailyn‘s sixth and seventh children.

While Kailyn has shared details about her babies’ birth, including their “scary” stay in the NICU, she has kept their names under wraps – until now.

Keep reading to find out more…In a TikTok posted on Friday (February 9), Kailyn revealed that she and Elijah named their baby boy Verse and their baby girl Valley.

Kailyn revealed her twins’ names while giving followers a glimpse inside of their nursery, which included two cribs with blue and pink blankets with “Verse” and “Valley” written all over them.

Valley and Verse join Kailyn and Elijah‘s son Rio, who was born in late 2022. In addition, Kailyn is mom to sons Isaac, 13, (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), 10-year-old Lincoln (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 (with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez).

Following the birth of her twins, Kailyn revealed if she plans on having more children.