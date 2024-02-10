Bad Bunny Enjoys Night Out with Friends in West Hollywood Before 'Most Wanted' Tour Begins

Bad Bunny is hitting the town!

The 29-year-old “Tití Me Preguntó” singer was all smiles as he and a few friends left the OffSunset nightclub on Friday night (February 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For his night out, Bad Bunny wore an unbuttoned striped shirt over a white tank shirt paired with black pants and sunglasses.

In a new few weeks, Bad Bunny will be kicking off his 2024 Most Wanted Tour in North American with his first show on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can check out all of the tour dates and stops at MostWantedTour.com.

