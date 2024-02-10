Christian Bale Reveals He Will Shave His Head for Frankenstein Role in Upcoming Maggie Gyllenhaal Movie

Christian Bale is making a major change to his appearance!

The 50-year-old actor is set to star in an untitled Maggie Gyllenhaal film, in which he will portray Frankenstein.

In a recent interview, Christian confirmed that his hair will look a lot different once shooting begins.

“I’ve got to shave my head next week [for a movie],” he told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday (February 8).

The American Hustle star continued, “I asked them to please let me hold off on doing that but everyone was going, ‘What’s wrong with Bale? What’s up with him?’ I said, ‘Just let me get through the groundbreaking and then I’ll be off to join you.’”

Although not much information about the upcoming movie is available, Deadline reported in January that Jessie Buckley, Penelope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard will star alongside Christian.

According to the outlet, the film’s logline reads: “A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.”

