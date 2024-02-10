Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Settle Divorce 7 Months After Filing

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello‘s divorce is finalized.

Following seven years of marriage, the 51-year-old Modern Family actress and the 47-year-old True Blood actor announced their split in July 2023. Days later, Joe filed for divorce.

On Friday (February 9), TMZ reported that the divorce has been settled. More details were also revealed!

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the outlet, Sofia and Joe will each keep the assets they acquired during their marriage. Additionally, neither will have to pay spousal support.

Since separating from Joe, Sofia has started a relationship with Los Angeles-based surgeon Justin Saliman. The two were recently spotted on a date, and we have the photos!

If you missed it, Sofia Vergara revealed her new dating rule following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.