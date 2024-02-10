Taylor Lautner Hilariously Tries On Wife Tay's Dress After Attending NFL Honors

Taylor Lautner is getting silly with his wife Tay‘s wardrobe!

The couple attended the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday (February 8) in Las Vegas. They were all smiles as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

A day after the event, Taylor took to TikTok to share a humorous video he took of himself wearing Tay‘s dress!

In the seven-second-long clip, Taylor can be seen wearing Tay‘s sparkly black gown from the NFL Honors and a pair of black sunglasses.

If you missed it, Taylor and Tay Lautner revealed what they’ve learned after one year of marriage!

Watch Taylor’s TikTok here, and browse through the gallery for more photos of Taylor and Tay Lautner at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas…