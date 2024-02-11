10 Highest Paid San Francisco 49ers NFL Football Players, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Salary

The San Francisco 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl!

The team has been dominating all season long, and they’re finally gearing up for the Big Game on Sunday (February 11) against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans might be curious to know how much the 49ers make, and who on the team are the highest-paid.

We’ve rounded up the average salaries on the NFL team, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Find out who are the highest-paid San Francisco 49ers football players as of 2024…