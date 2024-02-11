2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos & Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

Top Stories
Sun, 11 February 2024 at 9:31 pm

A moment talked about on television, but not actually shown, during the 2024 Super Bowl was when two streakers ran on the field.

You didn’t get to see the moment happen on your TV screen, but we have photos and a video of the moment that you can see here.

Keep reading to find out more…

Both of the streakers had #SetAndForget written on their chests and one of them had his Instagram handle written on his body too.

Alex Gonzalez is a day trader who says he “knows when to #setandforget.” He has over 441,000 followers on his Instagram page and he also has a bunch of subscribers on his YouTube channel.

You can watch a video of the moment right HERE.

DID YOU SEE that moment happening?
Photos: Getty
