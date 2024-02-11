Top Stories
Sun, 11 February 2024 at 9:16 pm

Alicia Keys Joins Usher During Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show, Performs 2 Songs!

Alicia Keys dressed in all red while performing during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night (February 11) in Las Vegas.

The 43-year-old singer joined her past collaborator Usher during his halftime show, and she was actually the first of a few surprise guests!

Keep reading to find out more…

At first, Alicia started on the piano and performed a little bit of her song “If I Ain’t Got You.” The duo then went in and sang their duet “My Boo” from his album Confessions, which turns 20 years old this year.

Towards the end of their duet, Usher came up behind Alicia and they shared a hug before the show moved on to the next part.

Find out more about Usher‘s halftime show performance here!

FYI: Alicia is wearing custom Dolce&Gabbana.

Browse through the gallery to see 40+ photos of Alicia Keys performing with Usher during the Super Bowl Halftime Show…
