Sun, 11 February 2024 at 9:17 pm

Anthony Hopkins Super Bowl Commercial 2024 for SToK Cold Brew: Actor Turns Into a Dragon!

Anthony Hopkins Super Bowl Commercial 2024 for SToK Cold Brew: Actor Turns Into a Dragon!

Anthony Hopkins pulls off his most impressive acting transformation to date in his new Super Bowl commercial for SToK Cold Brew.

The clip premiered on Sunday night (February 11) and found him becoming a team mascot before racing onto the field to amp up a crowd of fans.

Head inside to watch the silly clip…

“To act is to deceive, and to deceive one must forget oneself,” Anthony says in the commercial. “Every metamorphosis is demanding, but to become this beast… well, that requires a little extra kick.”

He continued, saying, “Ironically, it is the cold brew that births the fire-breathing dragon.”

The fun clip is just one of many that have premiered during the big game tonight. We’ve been covering all of them. Watch all of the commercials right here!

Did you see that Anthony recently teased another big project?!

Press play on Anthony Hopkins’ Super Bowl commercial for SToK Cold Brew below…
Photos: YouTube / SToK Cold Brew
