Anthony Hopkins Super Bowl Commercial 2024 for SToK Cold Brew: Actor Turns Into a Dragon!

Anthony Hopkins pulls off his most impressive acting transformation to date in his new Super Bowl commercial for SToK Cold Brew.

The clip premiered on Sunday night (February 11) and found him becoming a team mascot before racing onto the field to amp up a crowd of fans.

“To act is to deceive, and to deceive one must forget oneself,” Anthony says in the commercial. “Every metamorphosis is demanding, but to become this beast… well, that requires a little extra kick.”

He continued, saying, “Ironically, it is the cold brew that births the fire-breathing dragon.”

