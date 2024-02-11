Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's 9 Best Movies Together, Ranked From Worst to Best

If there’s any Hollywood BFF duo you could confuse for brothers, it’s Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

They’ve acted together, written together, won Academy Awards together, and even hatched “evil” plans (in the eyes of Jimmy Kimmel) together.

Their latest project Air premiered last year, which tells the story of the shoe salesman who works to get a shoe deal for Michael Jordan.

The two went from playing extras in Field of Dreams, to becoming Hollywood royalty in their own right. They’ve since worked together in over 10 movies, and even when they don’t interact in the movies, the duo still manage to make magic together.

These are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s best movies together, ranked…