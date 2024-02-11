BetMGM Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Vince Vaughn Won’t Let Tom Brady Bet!

Vince Vaughn is trying to level the playing field for everyone other than Tom Brady in the new Super Bowl commercial for BetMGM!

In the commercial, which will premiere during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), the actor lets the world know that everyone who loves sports betting can get in on BetMGM… with the exception of Tom.

Why? Tom was equally confused. However, Vince explained the decision quite simply: The retired NFL star has simply “won too much.”

Head inside to watch the BetMGM commercial…

The commercial introduces a bunch of people who are able to bet, including Tom‘s old babysitter and Wayne Gretzky.

Tom tries to sneak by the decision by changing into a costume complete with a bedazzled cowboy hat and belt. However, Vince is now swayed.

At the end, there’s a photo of Tom projected on the wall of the MGM Grand saying that he is not allowed.

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

Keep an eye here for all the coverage you need of the 2024 Super Bowl!

Press play on Tom Brady, Vince Vaughn and Wayne Gretzky’s BetMGM Super Bowl Commercial below…