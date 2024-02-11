Beyonce Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Verizon Ad Teases New Music with Surprise Drop... But When?!

Beyonce is breaking the Internet with her new Super Bowl commercial!

The 42-year-old “Break My Soul” singer teamed up with Verizon to star in their new ad that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In the commercial, Beyonce proves over and over again to Veep actor Tony Hale that no matter what she does, she will break the Internet, but will she be able to break Verizon?

Keep reading to find out more…First up, she sets up a lemonade stand then she plays a saxophone, debuts a robotic clone of herself, dresses up as Barbie for “BarBey,” and announces she’s running for “Beyonce of the United States.”

Beyonce also launches a rocket to be the first woman to perform in space, but she still can’t break Verizon.

The commercial then ends with Beyonce saying, “Ok, they ready, drop the new music.”

While it seems like we’re getting new music from Beyonce soon, she didn’t reveal when exactly that will be here. Stay tuned!

