CrowdStrike Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Adversaries Return, But Cyber Security Fights Back

Crowdstrike shared the future of cybersecurity during it’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The company’s ad featured a western theme with robots being adversaries who return to town.

As the sheriff looks beaten down that they returned, sighing, “Not again,” a woman dressed in a white shirt with a red bandana comes up and says, “Sheriff, I got this.”

“Protecting your business from cyber attacks can be unrelenting,” the voiceover says.

Keep reading to find out more and watch…

“Know who you’re up against. And who you’re ridin’ with. CrowdStrike pioneered adversary-focused cybersecurity to protect businesses against even the most sophisticated attacks and help secure the future. CrowdStrike. We stop breaches. Today, tomorrow, and beyond,” the company shared in the description of the video.

Check out the commercial now…

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!