Drumstick Super Bowl Commercial 2024: 'Is There a Doctor on the Plane' Starring Eric Andre!

Eric Andre is starring in Drumstick’s new 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The 40-year-old actor and musician features in the ice cream brand’s first ever ad during the NFL’s biggest game.

In the 30-second-long commercial, a flight attendant asks, “Is there a doctor on the plane?” when Eric appears to be feeling sick.

Keep reading to find out more…

Suddenly, a tiny plastic figurine announces himself as Dr. Umstick. He opens a case of Drumstick ice cream cones, and everyone on the plane begins enjoying one.

“Am I gonna be OK,” Eric asks. “I have no idea. I’m not a body doctor,” Dr. Umstick replies.

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

If you missed it, last year, Eric Andre opened up about losing 40 pounds!

See Drumstick’s full Super Bowl commercial here…