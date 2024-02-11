FanDuel Super Bowl Commercial 2024 Pays Tribute to Late Carl Weathers, John Cena Appears Too

The late Carl Weathers appears in the new FanDuel 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The commercial paid tribute to the actor, who passed away earlier this month, at the end of the advert.

Also featured in the commercial were John Cena, as well as footage of Rob Gronkowski‘s failed kick.

Check out the commercial inside…

During the commercial, Carl could be seen watching Gronk‘s kick attempt on his TV, and he says, “You gave it your all, Gronk.”

Then, at the end, it cuts to Gronk, who looks back and sees Carl, who nods at him. Appearing on the screen was the message, “Thank you, Carl 1948-2024″

Just two days before the Super Bowl, Carl‘s cause of death was revealed.

