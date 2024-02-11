Top Stories
Sun, 11 February 2024 at 6:39 pm

Google Pixel Super Bowl Commercial 2024 Reveals How AI Helps Blind People Take Photos

Google Pixel Super Bowl Commercial 2024 Reveals How AI Helps Blind People Take Photos

Google‘s Pixel 8 2024 Super Bowl commercial is here!

The new advert for the tech company’s phone shares how Google AI helps blind people take photos.

Blind musician and living legend Stevie Wonder narrated the new Google Pixel commercial, which was directed by blind director Adam Morse for his Super Bowl commercial debut!

Keep reading to find out more and watch…

“Guided Frame on Pixel 8 uses Google AI to make it easier for people with blindness or low vision to capture photos and share daily life,” Google shared about the feature.

You can also watch a behind-the-scenes of the commercial right HERE

Find out more and purchase the Google Pixel 8 at the Google store!

Check out all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!
