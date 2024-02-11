Google Pixel Super Bowl Commercial 2024 Reveals How AI Helps Blind People Take Photos

Google‘s Pixel 8 2024 Super Bowl commercial is here!

The new advert for the tech company’s phone shares how Google AI helps blind people take photos.

Blind musician and living legend Stevie Wonder narrated the new Google Pixel commercial, which was directed by blind director Adam Morse for his Super Bowl commercial debut!

“Guided Frame on Pixel 8 uses Google AI to make it easier for people with blindness or low vision to capture photos and share daily life,” Google shared about the feature.

