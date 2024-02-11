How Many People Watch the Super Bowl? Yearly Viewership Revealed!
The Super Bowl is here!
The 2024 Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (February 11), which sees the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Viewers might be wondering how many people are about to tune in, based on the TV ratings of the past Super Bowls. To no one’s surprise, it’s a ton of people!
The Super Bowl has reached over 100 million viewers nearly every year since Super Bowl 44 in 2010, according to Nielsen.
However, Super Bowl 55 in 2021 reached 95.9 million people, and Super Bowl 53 in 2019 reached nearly 99 million estimated viewers.
Last year’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ranked as the second-most watched Super Bowl ever, behind only the 2015 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
Check out the viewership numbers of the past 15 Super Bowls…
LVII
FOX, FOX Deportes
113,055,000
Feb. 12, 2023
LVI
NBC, Telemundo
101,085,000
Feb. 13, 2022
LV
CBS, ESPN Deportes
95,877,000
Feb. 7, 2021
LIV
FOX, FOX Deportes
102,086,000
Feb. 2, 2020
LIII
CBS, ESPN Deportes
98,950,000
Feb. 3, 2019
LII
NBC, Universo
104,016,000
Feb. 4, 2018
LI
FOX, FOX Deportes
111,973,000
Feb. 5, 2017
SB 50
CBS, ESPN Deportes
112,336,000
Feb. 7, 2016
XLIX
NBC, Universo
114,810,000
Feb. 1, 2015
XLVIII
FOX, FOX Deportes
112,752,000
Feb. 2, 2014
XLVII
CBS
108,693,000
Feb. 3, 2013
XLVI
NBC
111,346,000
Feb. 5, 2012
XLV
FOX
111,041,000
Feb. 6, 2011
XLIV
CBS
106,476,000
Feb. 7, 2010
XLIII
NBC
98,732,000
Feb. 1, 2009