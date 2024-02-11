How Many People Watch the Super Bowl? Yearly Viewership Revealed!

The Super Bowl is here!

The 2024 Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (February 11), which sees the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Viewers might be wondering how many people are about to tune in, based on the TV ratings of the past Super Bowls. To no one’s surprise, it’s a ton of people!

The Super Bowl has reached over 100 million viewers nearly every year since Super Bowl 44 in 2010, according to Nielsen.

However, Super Bowl 55 in 2021 reached 95.9 million people, and Super Bowl 53 in 2019 reached nearly 99 million estimated viewers.

Last year’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ranked as the second-most watched Super Bowl ever, behind only the 2015 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Check out the viewership numbers of the past 15 Super Bowls…

LVII

FOX, FOX Deportes

113,055,000

Feb. 12, 2023

LVI

NBC, Telemundo

101,085,000

Feb. 13, 2022

LV

CBS, ESPN Deportes

95,877,000

Feb. 7, 2021

LIV

FOX, FOX Deportes

102,086,000

Feb. 2, 2020

LIII

CBS, ESPN Deportes

98,950,000

Feb. 3, 2019

LII

NBC, Universo

104,016,000

Feb. 4, 2018

LI

FOX, FOX Deportes

111,973,000

Feb. 5, 2017

SB 50

CBS, ESPN Deportes

112,336,000

Feb. 7, 2016

XLIX

NBC, Universo

114,810,000

Feb. 1, 2015

XLVIII

FOX, FOX Deportes

112,752,000

Feb. 2, 2014

XLVII

CBS

108,693,000

Feb. 3, 2013

XLVI

NBC

111,346,000

Feb. 5, 2012

XLV

FOX

111,041,000

Feb. 6, 2011

XLIV

CBS

106,476,000

Feb. 7, 2010

XLIII

NBC

98,732,000

Feb. 1, 2009

