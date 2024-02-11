Is Kansas City Chiefs Player Marquez Valdes-Scantling Single? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

If you’re watching the 2024 Super Bowl tonight, you’ll likely be hearing Marquez Valdes-Scantling‘s name when the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver hits the field.

The 29-year-old is a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are up against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11) in the big game.

Fans have been wondering a lot about Marquez‘s personal life, and whether he’s dating anyone.

There’s not much information available about any past partners or girlfriends, and he does appear to be single, keeping his personal life out of the press. He is not married and has no children that have been reported.

He is most commonly known as “MVS,” and has been playing in the NFL for six years. He played with the Green Day Packers from 2018 to 2021, before moving over to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It would mean everything. It’s a lifelong dream. It’s what we work our whole lives for. I had to walk past (the Lombardi trophies) every single day in Green Bay for four years. So being able to put my hands on one of them is going to be great. It would mean the world,” he said of his chances to win the Super Bowl in an interview last year before the Chiefs went to win that game.

