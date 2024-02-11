Is Trent McDuffie Single? Everything We Know About the Chiefs Player's Dating Life

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has had an amazing start to his NFL career!

As a rookie in the 2022-2023 season, he won the Super Bowl! A year later, the 23-year-old is gearing up to play in the league’s championship game for the second time.

If you didn’t know, the 2024 Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday (February 11) at Allegian Stadium in Las Vegas.

As kickoff nears, we gathered everything there is to know about Trent‘s love life!

Based on what’s publicly available, Trent is currently single.

The former University of Washington standout tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so there isn’t any information about his past romantic partners either.

Trent has exclusively posted about his football career on his Instagram page, which has over 100,000 followers.

