Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 5:03 pm

Is Trent McDuffie Single? Everything We Know About the Chiefs Player's Dating Life

Is Trent McDuffie Single? Everything We Know About the Chiefs Player's Dating Life

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has had an amazing start to his NFL career!

As a rookie in the 2022-2023 season, he won the Super Bowl! A year later, the 23-year-old is gearing up to play in the league’s championship game for the second time.

If you didn’t know, the 2024 Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday (February 11) at Allegian Stadium in Las Vegas.

As kickoff nears, we gathered everything there is to know about Trent‘s love life!

Keep reading to find out more…

Based on what’s publicly available, Trent is currently single.

The former University of Washington standout tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so there isn’t any information about his past romantic partners either.

Trent has exclusively posted about his football career on his Instagram page, which has over 100,000 followers.

Find out everything there is to know about Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco‘s dating life!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, Dating History, nfl, Sports, Trent McDuffie