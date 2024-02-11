Kate Middleton Departs Windsor Castle Amid Recovery From Her Surgery

There’s been an update in Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton)’s recovery after she underwent a surgical procedure earlier this year.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales was checked into the hospital for 13 days for a “planned abdominal surgery.” Since being released, she’s been healing up at Windsor Castle out of the public eye.

However, she’s clearly feel well enough to travel again!

According to a report by People, Princess Catherine will be visiting the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with her husband Prince William and their children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a royal insider told the Daily Mail. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

The Royals will reportedly stay at Anmer Hall while on Sandringham.

We’re so glad to hear that Princess Catherine is doing better!

