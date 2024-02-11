Kate Middleton's 3 Favorite Tiaras Ranked By Value (& the Most Expensive is Worth More Than $4 Million!)

The British royal family is renowned for being well dressed and stylish. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they’re often accessorizing with crown jewels.

That includes Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton), who has a horde of precious tiaras on hand to wear when the occasion calls for it.

While the Princess of Wales opted out of wearing a tiara to King Charles‘ coronation in May, reports at the time suggested that she might choose between three that are believed to be amongst her favorites.

Each of those are stunning works of art with hefty price tags. We did some digging to see how much Princess Catherine‘s most commonly worn tiaras are worth.

Scroll through to see how much Kate Middleton’s tiaras are thought to be worth…