Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers List: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Where Will Taylor Swift Sit at the Super Bowl? Report Suggests She'll Have 1 of the Priciest Seats!

Where Will Taylor Swift Sit at the Super Bowl? Report Suggests She'll Have 1 of the Priciest Seats!

Kate Middleton Departs Windsor Castle Amid Recovery From Her Surgery

Kate Middleton Departs Windsor Castle Amid Recovery From Her Surgery

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 2:40 pm

Kate Middleton's 3 Favorite Tiaras Ranked By Value (& the Most Expensive is Worth More Than $4 Million!)

Continue Here »

Kate Middleton's 3 Favorite Tiaras Ranked By Value (& the Most Expensive is Worth More Than $4 Million!)

The British royal family is renowned for being well dressed and stylish. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they’re often accessorizing with crown jewels.

That includes Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton), who has a horde of precious tiaras on hand to wear when the occasion calls for it.

While the Princess of Wales opted out of wearing a tiara to King Charles‘ coronation in May, reports at the time suggested that she might choose between three that are believed to be amongst her favorites.

Each of those are stunning works of art with hefty price tags. We did some digging to see how much Princess Catherine‘s most commonly worn tiaras are worth.

Scroll through to see how much Kate Middleton’s tiaras are thought to be worth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Extended, Kate Middleton