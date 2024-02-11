Lady Gaga Joined Boyfriend Michael Polansky to Cheer on San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 2024

Top Stories
Sun, 11 February 2024 at 11:07 pm

Lady Gaga showed her love for the San Francisco 49ers while arriving for the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old entertainer was joined by her boyfriend Michael Polansky and they both wore 49ers merch.

Gaga even sported some bedazzled eye makeup to complete her look, which matched her varsity jacket!

“lets f–king go,” Gaga captioned a photo of the field on Instagram.

She also posted a photo of the crew setting up the stage for Usher‘s halftime performance.

Gaga and Michael were also photographed in the stands and were seen sitting one row in front of California’s Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer.

If you recall, back in 2016 Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem. The following year, she hit the stage as the halftime show performer.

Check out more pics of Lady Gaga arriving for the Super Bowl in the gallery…
